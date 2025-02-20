Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $113.66 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

