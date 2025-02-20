Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Invests $174,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 23.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 193,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,413,000 after acquiring an additional 36,892 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 65.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.2 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,021.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,078.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,072.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $874.98 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,148.56.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

