Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 359 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

BA stock opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.20. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $208.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

