Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74.
iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.
