Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 154,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $102.16 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

