Banyan Capital Management Inc. Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 8.4% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,733,000 after buying an additional 272,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,689,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after acquiring an additional 564,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.06.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $701.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $642.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $492.71 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
