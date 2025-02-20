Banyan Capital Management Inc. Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 8.4% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,733,000 after buying an additional 272,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,689,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after acquiring an additional 564,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $701.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $642.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $492.71 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.