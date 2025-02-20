Barclays Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $240.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $254.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.

SBAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.66. The stock had a trading volume of 149,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,813. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.77 and a 200 day moving average of $220.50.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,743.14. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

