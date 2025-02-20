Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 294 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 296 ($3.72).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BARC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.53) to GBX 370 ($4.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 40,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £108,531.90 ($136,569.65). Also, insider Robert Berry bought 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £8,902.32 ($11,202.11). 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BARC stock opened at GBX 307.45 ($3.87) on Thursday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 159.10 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 312.60 ($3.93). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 252.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported GBX 36 ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

