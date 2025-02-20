Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.40 and last traded at C$9.99. 63,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 252,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,831.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.35.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

