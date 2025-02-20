Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Trading 3.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.53. 21,147,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8,375% from the average session volume of 249,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

