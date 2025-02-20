BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3978 per share on Thursday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from BB Seguridade Participações’s previous dividend of $0.21.

BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance

BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 84.97% and a return on equity of 76.95%. The company had revenue of $448.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.