Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Has $25.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 9.9% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $25,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,225,000 after acquiring an additional 698,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $63,453,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.