Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 546,239 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,917,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
