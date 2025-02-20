Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Purchases 2,137 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEFA opened at $75.73 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.
About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
