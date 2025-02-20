Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Purchases 2,137 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.73 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.