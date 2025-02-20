Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auour Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 115,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,147,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,284,000 after acquiring an additional 74,357 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

