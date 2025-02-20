Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.2% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.33, for a total transaction of $633,810.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,469.53. This trade represents a 31.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.01, for a total value of $990,787.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,488.45. This trade represents a 15.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,544 shares of company stock worth $2,370,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $227.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.38. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

