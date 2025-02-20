Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFA traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.51. 12,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.23.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.44. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million.

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.