Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Benchmark from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s previous close.

GLBE has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global-E Online from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global-E Online has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE

Global-E Online Price Performance

GLBE opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. Global-E Online has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Global-E Online by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Global-E Online by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.