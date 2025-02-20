Best Bank Stocks To Follow Today – February 20th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Fiserv, and Citigroup are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of ownership in a banking institution that are available for purchase by investors. These stocks are publicly traded on stock exchanges and their price fluctuates based on the financial performance of the bank, general health of the economy, and market speculation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.06 on Thursday, reaching $535.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,772,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,615,693. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $10.61 on Thursday, hitting $268.64. 6,188,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,114,246. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $178.52 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $751.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.26.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.31. 22,120,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,243,742. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $347.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.34. 2,849,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.03. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.41. 6,875,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,373,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

