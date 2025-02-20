Best Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – February 20th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, UP Fintech, Mettler-Toledo International, TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares, and Gaotu Techedu are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to shares of ownership issued by companies based in China. They are traded on stock exchanges like the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or internationally on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange – either directly or through ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) on U.S. stock markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $9.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $423.00. 438,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,376. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.95. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.42. 1,197,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,938. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $107.11. 693,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,888. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $105.72 and a fifty-two week high of $154.71.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,656,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.86. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,303.03. 33,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,500. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,142.91 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,284.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,334.32. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13.

TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares (TNMG)

TNL Mediagene is a digital-media and data group. Its business includes original and licensed media brands principally in Chinese, Japanese and English, across a range of subjects, including news, business, technology, science, food, sports and lifestyle; AI-powered advertising and marketing technology platforms in demand by agencies and e-commerce and creative solutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNMG traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,435,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,463. TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $34.08.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Shares of GOTU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,213. The company has a market cap of $665.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

