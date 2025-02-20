Best Energy Stocks To Watch Today – February 18th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Palo Alto Networks, Analog Devices, Linde, and Medtronic are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to shares or ownership in companies within the energy sector, which includes a range of sub-industries such as oil, gas, renewable energy, and utilities. Investors in energy stocks may benefit from potential returns as well as risks associated with fluctuations in energy prices, government regulations, and global demand for energy resources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.11. 51,410,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,703,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.58, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.75.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,042,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,437,285. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.12.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.05. 20,058,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,109,081. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.28. 9,057,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,268. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $208.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.29.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,391,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,683. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.56.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN stock traded up $8.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.83. 2,808,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 52 week low of $410.69 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $6.76 on Tuesday, reaching $86.05. 14,513,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,541. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

