Best Oil Stocks To Follow Today – February 20th

Exxon Mobil, AltC Acquisition, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, and Chevron are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of ownership in companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, or distribution of oil. Buying these stocks provides investors a way to gain exposure to the oil industry and its financial performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.85. 6,633,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,710,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $102.88 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53. The company has a market capitalization of $491.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 14,986,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded down $18.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.73. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion and a PE ratio of 64.08.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ:CEG traded down $12.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $309.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $130.14 and a twelve month high of $352.00.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $25.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $961.82. The company had a trading volume of 641,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,563. The firm has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a PE ratio of 140.82, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,061.97 and a 200 day moving average of $976.06.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $166.55. 2,940,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,128. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $153.52 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average of $169.44. The stock has a market cap of $390.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,013,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $284.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.85.

