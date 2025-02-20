Bethwyn Todd Acquires 8,000 Shares of Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELDGet Free Report) insider Bethwyn Todd acquired 8,000 shares of Elders stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.56 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,480.00 ($38,278.48).

Elders Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.15.

About Elders

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

