Bfsg LLC Acquires 95 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average of $165.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

