Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 77 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in BlackRock by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $987.08 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,014.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $975.94.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $914.00 to $971.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,120.67.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total value of $56,485,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,845,393.48. The trade was a 56.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total value of $37,851,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,432. This trade represents a 84.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,190 shares of company stock worth $115,163,141. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

