Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Birkenstock had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Birkenstock Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BIRK stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.33. 2,219,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,098. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.