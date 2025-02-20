BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $10.39. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 58,711 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,750,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.5% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

