BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $10.39. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 58,711 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
