BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment trust reported GBX 18.54 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust had a net margin of 92.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Shares of LON:THRG traded down GBX 6.73 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 579.27 ($7.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 584.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 599.75. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 551 ($6.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 682 ($8.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £471.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.20.

The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

