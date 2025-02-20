Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 205486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BXSL shares. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXSL

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the third quarter worth $635,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the third quarter worth $56,410,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.