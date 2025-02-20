Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.51 and last traded at C$19.51. 1,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.72.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.99.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Harvest Blockchain Technologies Index the Index. The Fund invests in equity securities of issuers exposed, directly or indirectly, to the development and implementation of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies.

