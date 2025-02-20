Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Down 17.6% – Should You Sell?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 600,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 274,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Blue Star Gold Stock Down 17.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.