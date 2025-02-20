BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $771.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.04. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $86.21 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

