BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million.
BlueLinx Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $771.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.04. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $86.21 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79.
About BlueLinx
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlueLinx
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Beauty Stocks Off to an Ugly Start—Can 1 Stage a Comeback?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Fastenal : Growth Trends, Challenges & Key Investment Insights
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 2 Auto Stocks to Let Go and 1 Worth Buying for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.