BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 37,650 shares.The stock last traded at $78.60 and had previously closed at $77.91.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKIE. RPOA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 71,876 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 607,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,984,000 after acquiring an additional 151,327 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 574,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 459,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 89,327 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

