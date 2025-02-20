Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 668 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

