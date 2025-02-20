Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 769,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.6% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $53,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Amphenol by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.