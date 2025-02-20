Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 7,631 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $106.47 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $154.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.