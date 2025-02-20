Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOWL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bowlero by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bowlero by 3,311,100.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,111 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 51.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 356,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 120,215 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

