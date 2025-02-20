Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.89.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOWL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.70.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
