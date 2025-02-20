Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Myles Kleeger Sells 7,149 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $291,822.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,222.54. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 8,365 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $335,603.80.

On Monday, January 6th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $454,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 37,900 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,709,669.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 2,100 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

Braze Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.66. 1,315,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,326. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $59.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Braze by 9,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 8,436.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Braze by 41.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

