Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.30. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Bri-Chem Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bri-Chem

In other Bri-Chem news, insider Llc Cenatex Holdings acquired 181,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,295.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 254,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,018. Company insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp supplies drilling fluids for the oil and gas industries. The company provides drilling fluid products, cementing, acidizing and stimulation additives from multiple strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Its segments are Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending and Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending and Packaging USA, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.