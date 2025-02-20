Brian Chesky Sells 230,772 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51.

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $4,994,930.07.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $5,122,620.59.

On Monday, January 6th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $5,223,773.02.

On Monday, December 23rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $5,137,620.38.

On Monday, December 9th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $5,288,002.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $10,764,604.62.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average is $130.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

