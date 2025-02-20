Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

