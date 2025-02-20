Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $25.47.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
