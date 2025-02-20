Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BHFAO opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $26.00.
About Brighthouse Financial
