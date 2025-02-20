British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 89.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 554,491 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

