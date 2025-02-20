Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $224.83 and last traded at $224.12. Approximately 3,772,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 27,305,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 192.50%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $16,893,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

