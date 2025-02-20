Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 33.56%. Broadstone Net Lease updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.450-1.490 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BNL stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.