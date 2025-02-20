Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) PT at $29.17

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:COLD opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at $41,589.68. This represents a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,674,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,382,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,394,000 after acquiring an additional 121,452 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,558,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after acquiring an additional 655,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.