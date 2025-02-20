Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT at $13.90

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Navient by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Navient by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,581,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.43. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

