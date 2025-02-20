Brokerages Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Price Target at $33.80

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,005,000 after buying an additional 3,058,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mosaic by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,751,000 after acquiring an additional 269,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,119,000 after purchasing an additional 287,493 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,990,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

