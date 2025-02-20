Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $60.53 on Thursday. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 201.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

