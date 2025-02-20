Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and traded as high as $34.40. Brother Industries shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 904 shares changing hands.

Brother Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

